A youth organisation in Meghalaya is mobilising residents for a public rally on November 8, to demand stronger government action against the escalating drug crisis. The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) plans to march to the Secretariat in Shillong, presenting seven key demands to combat drug trafficking and addiction.

HYC President Roy Kupar Synrem expressed frustration with the slow implementation of the state's Drug Reduction Elimination and Action Mission (DREAM), announced in 2023. The council's demands include:

1. Establishing more rehabilitation centres, particularly in the East Khasi Hills district

2. Creating free detoxification, OST, and daycare centres in high-risk areas

3. Setting up fast-track courts under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act

4. Forming specialized investigation and prosecution teams for drug-related cases

5. Enforcing stricter penalties for repeat offenders under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act

6. Opening a Narcotics Control Bureau office in Shillong

7. Expanding treatment capacity to address the estimated 300,000 drug addicts in the state

The HYC has been conducting anti-drug initiatives for several months and plans to hold meetings across district headquarters starting October 25. Synrem defended the organisation's actions against accusations of illegality, questioning the government's effectiveness in curbing the rise of drug use and trafficking in Meghalaya.