Hynniewtrep Achik National Movement (HANM) leader Lamphang Kharbani on November 1 warned that the failure of Centre and state governments to implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP) may lead to militancy raising its ugly head again in Meghalaya.

“The state will no doubt witness the rise of militancy in Meghalaya if the Centre and state governments remain adamant in their attitude towards the demand for ILP and also the inclusion of Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution of India,” Kharbani said while addressing at a meeting held following the protest march by five pressure groups to the secretariat.

He also said this would not only affect the development but it will have a negative impact on the peace and tranquillity of the state.

“Therefore, if the central government thinks that Meghalaya is under India, it should not hesitate to approve the demand for ILP just like it did to other states like Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram,” he added.

Kharbani said the other demands of the five pressure groups under the Save Hynniewtrep Movement include the institution of a CBI inquiry into the killing of ex-HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, resolving unemployment issues, and others.

Meanwhile, East Jaintia National Council (EJNC) president Sambormi Lyngdoh while accusing cabinet minister Sniawbhalang Dhar of making false promises to the people said that Iew Musiang in Jowai has been left unattended since 2016 and to date, the government has not been able to complete this important market place in the entire region of Jaintia Hills.

“The leaders from Jaintia Hills have been making promises of coming up with smart cities and model towns but they are not even able to complete those projects which have been left unattended for many decades,” said Lyngdoh.

Lyngsoh said that when it comes to employment opportunities, there are many coke and cement factories in Jaintia Hills but local youths are only employed in manual work like Chokidar or Staff but all higher posts are being held by people from outside the state.

“We from EJNC and JSM, we will implement the ‘Save Hynniewtrep Movement’ to make sure that our youths will get what is rightfully ours” he added.