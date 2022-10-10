Ka Sur Ka Bri u Hynniewtrep (KSKBH) demanded a CBI inquiry on the death of Late Chesterfield Thangkhiew the former leader of the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

The members of KSKBH on October 10 submitted a memorandum to all the MLAs of the Khasi and Jaiñtia communities to apprise them of the matter of Late Chesterfield Thangkhiew.

Speaking to reporters, Thomas Passah the leader of the KSMBH said that the findings of the commission are very clear that the members of the Tactical Team-I have used excessive force that led to the death of the Thangkhiew.

"If the matter would have handled in a proper manner it would have not led to the death of Thangkhiew.. the findings of the commission are very clear that the members of the Tactical Team-I are culpable of causing the death of Thangkhiew and hence they should be investigated into, put to trial and prosecute those involved in this crime as per law of the land", said Passah.

Passah reminds that the Chief Minister has clearly stated that the Government is waiting for the report to take further action and nothing can be done till the commission is out.

"Now that the report is out we want to ask why is the government still silent and why is it still hesitating to take action based on the report", said Passah.

"Our demand now is simple, we want that the government should immediately hand over the case to the CBI and let it take action as per law, file a chart sheet and take the matter to court", added Passah.

Passah informed that the remarks of the government in the report have stated that "an explanation call maybe ask", Passah said that any explanation should be in the court of law.

"It is unnecessary for the government to call for an explanation...we don't want the government to act as a Judiciary in this matter", further added Passah.

Watch the full video: