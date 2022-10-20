The Hynniewtrep National Youth Movement (HNYM) on October 20 organised a rally in demanding the state government come up with a policy for employment creation in private sectors in the State.

The members of the HNYM marched from Civil Point towards Main Secretariat and Additional Secretariat back to the starting point.

HNYM president Louis Dohtdong said that the Movement submitted the memorandum to Chief Minister Conard K Sangma in July demanding 80% reservation in the private sector and creating a policy for employment creation in the private sector, the Movement had expected that the issue would be debated in the recently concluded Autumn Session of the Meghalaya Assembly but that didn't happen.

"Meghalaya celebrates its 50th year of Statehood but after 50 years the state government cannot come up with a policy for the creation of employment in the private sectors in the state, this shows that the government does not think about the future of the youths," Dohtdong added.

Dohtdong further said that it is due to the rise of unemployment the youth are getting indulged in abusing substances.

The HNYM informed that the state government has 45 days time to come up with a policy so that the youths of the state are meaningfully engaged.