The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) has decided to distribute "roses of redemption" at the CM's bungalow, the Secretariat building, the NPP office, and the UDP office as a show of displeasure over the state government's refusal to suspend those responsible for authorizing and carrying out the order to fire tear gas at the dissenting contractual teachers.

On October 14 morning, according to HITO president Donbok Dkhar, the march would begin at the U Kiang Nangbah statue in Barik and pass through the Main Secretariat, the CM's residence, and the NPP, UDP, and BJP party offices.

“The government has given us guns and tear gas in the last two years but in return, we will give them ‘roses of redemption’ so that they will be redeemed from their sins,” Dkhar remarked.

According to Dkhar, the group has been calling on the government to quickly remove individuals in positions of power who issued the order and the two police officers, including a DSP, who used tear gas against the teachers on October 7, 2022, as they were peacefully protesting.

“Until and unless the government suspends all those involved in the incident, we have no option but to agitate,” he said.

According to him, DSP Aiban Diengdoh and another police official Simsang Sangma were seen spraying tear gas at the teachers.

When asked about 144 CrPC promulgation by the district administration, Dkhar said, “I haven’t heard that to go and give flowers to the legislators is a violation, so on what ground they will stop us from giving them flowers.”

He additionally urged the state administration to refrain from inciting pressure groups, arguing that if the police had wished to prevent the teachers from leading the protest march, they could have done so without resorting to excessive force by utilizing barricades.

Dkhar argued that such police actions shouldn't be permitted to happen again because the most recent episode had traumatized and damaged pregnant instructors and youngsters as well.