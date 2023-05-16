In Shillong, leaders of the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) have arrived to commence the second phase of peace talks with the Meghalaya government and the central authorities.

The HNLC representatives were seen engaging in discussions with HNLC interlocutor for peace talk, Sadon Blah, at Nehru Park, Damsite. While there hasn't been an official statement from either Blah or the government, the presence of the HNLC leaders signifies a significant step towards resolving the long-standing conflict.

The five HNLC members, including Manbhalang Jyrwa, the group's purported vice chairman, political secretary Aristerwell Thongni, foreign secretary Phrangkupar Diengdoh, and their two bodyguards Aiborlem Marbaniang and Storgy Lyngdoh, had previously arrived in Meghalaya on August 5, 2022.

Following the initial peace talks, they returned to Bangladesh on September 16, 2022, under the protection of safe passage.