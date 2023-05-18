Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed that the formal peace talks with Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) will start on the first week of June.

The CM further informed that an informal meeting was held between deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong and members of the HNLC.

In this meeting members of the HNLC present were the political secretary, vice chairman, and executive members were present and the interlocutor was also present in the meeting.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council leaders in Shillong for resumption of peace talks

Earlier, the HNLC representatives were seen engaging in discussions with the HNLC interlocutor for the peace talk, Sadon Blah, at Nehru Park, Damsite. While there hasn't been an official statement from either Blah or the government, the presence of the HNLC leaders signifies a significant step towards resolving the long-standing conflict.

The five HNLC members, including Manbhalang Jyrwa, the group's purported vice chairman, political secretary Aristerwell Thongni, foreign secretary Phrangkupar Diengdoh, and their two bodyguards Aiborlem Marbaniang and Storgy Lyngdoh, had previously arrived in Meghalaya on August 5, 2022.

Following the initial peace talks, they returned to Bangladesh on September 16, 2022, under the protection of safe passage.

