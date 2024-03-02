The personal security officer (PSO) affiliated with the banned insurgent group, Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), identified as Storgy Lyngdoh, was arrested during a police operation in the early hours of Saturday in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.

The Superintendent of Police for East Khasi Hills, Rituraj Ravi, has officially confirmed the apprehension of the HNLC cadre. Sources privy to the matter revealed that Lyngdoh had clandestinely entered Meghalaya from Bangladesh and was subsequently detained at his residence in Mawlynrei, Khliehshnong.

It is noteworthy that Lyngdoh had been a part of the HNLC's delegation involved in peace negotiations with the government. However, recent events have seen a surge in the issuance of demand notes by the HNLC, particularly in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills regions.

The HNLC's decision to withdraw from the peace talks stemmed from their contention that the government had failed to address their core demands. Among these demands is the plea for amnesty for both the leadership and members of the organization.