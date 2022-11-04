Irk on the delay in releasing the student’s scholarship for the year 2021-2022 quarter, the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) education cell seeks the state education minister Lahkmen Rymbui's intervention in the matter.

Speaking to media persons, the education secretary of HYC Enlang Sawian said that it has come to the notice of the council that students' scholarships for the year 2021-2022 session for both Undergraduate and Post-Graduate of the state have not yet been released which has disconcerted the students.

Sawian said that the delay in releasing the scholarship has a negative impact on students, particularly those coming from low economic sections that have to be reliant on the scholarship that they avail in order to proceed further with their studies.

"The delaying time to release the student scholarship will have a greater effect on the students of the state as a whole who will have to be drained from their own expense to pay their academic fees as required and which may also compel certain students to quit their studies if no such financial assistance is being provided on time," said Sawain.

In this regard, Sawain said that the council sought the intervention of both the chief minister and education minister to take necessary and effective steps to address this issue which concerning the students of the state at the earliest.