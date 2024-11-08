Following a public rally aimed at addressing drug trafficking issues in Meghalaya, the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has given the state government a one-month ultimatum to establish an Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) police unit.

The union also presented other demands to the government.

Additionally, the HYC has threatened to hold a mass protest march to the Secretariat with the participation of people from across the state if their demands are not met.

Speaking to reporters, HYC president Roykupar Synrem expressed concern over the state's delay in taking action, despite previous assurances.

Synrem further mentioned that Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh has informed that a state-level meeting will be held in the coming week to assess the situation and implement the necessary measures.

Other demands include:

- Advanced and sufficient treatment and rehabilitation facilities's centres

- Free detoxification facility

- OST and day care centres

- Investigation and prosecution of cases under NDPS Act

- Prevention of illicit trafficking - PITNDPS Act, 1988

- Strategy to reduce drug supply

- Office of narcotic control board (NCB) in Shillong