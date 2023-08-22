The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) general secretary, Roy Synrem has expressed concerns regarding the involvement of local youths in the newly formed militant group National Liberation Council of Nongkyndong (NLCN).

The HYC mentioned that unemployment compels young individuals to resort to extreme actions out of desperation. It emphasized that unemployment stands as a significant worry; when a young person cannot support their family due to joblessness, they tend to engage in illegal activities.

“This frustration that is brewing inside our youth leads to them taking such steps”, lamented the HYC GS.

The organization urged the government to implement suitable measures, insisting that the government should devise policies for job creation in both the public and private sectors.

“Educated youths should be provided with job opportunities so that they are not misled by others in joining such kind of organizations”, added Synrem.

It is worth noting that a juvenile, currently enrolled in 10th grade, has been apprehended in connection with the newly established NLCN. Allegedly, he holds the position of "Chairman" within the organization.