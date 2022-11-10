The Hynñiewtrep Youth Council (HYC) on November 10 staged a protest to condemn the police harassment against their members in Rambrai, West Khasi Hills District.

The HYC members staged a surprise protest at the Civil Hospital junction and planned to storm towards the secretariat building but were stopped by the Meghalaya Police.

As per reports, the HYC members were manhandled by the Meghalaya Police after they were prevented by authorities from carrying protest during the visit of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma at Rambrai, West Khasi Hills District on Wednesday.

HYC leaders have condemned this act by the police and stated that the protest was supposed to be peaceful and democratic in anticipation of the CM’s arrival at the C&RD Block.

Earlier in September, the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) in a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma demanded a central bureau of investigation (CBI) probe into the killing of former Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew to ensure prosecution of all involved in the commission of the crime.

In a memorandum, the HYC stated, “We demand that the circumstances leading to the death of the deceased should be investigated by an independent investigating agency, other than Meghalaya Police, and if the investigation has already started, then the same should be handed over to the CBI for further investigation and for the prosecution of all involved in the commission of the crime leading to the death of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.”