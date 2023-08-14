The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has taken a stand against the proposed implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Meghalaya, urging Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to pass a resolution unanimously in opposition. The youth council emphasizes the need to protect the prevailing customs and traditions of the region and uphold the autonomy of the autonomous district councils (ADCs).

Responding to a public notice issued by the Law Commission of India on July 5, the HYC expressed its concerns about the potential consequences of implementing the UCC. The council's petition to the Law Commission highlighted that the code would not only dilute and replace existing customs and usages but also infringe upon the provisions under the Sixth Schedule and the powers vested in the ADCs.

The HYC strongly believes that the implementation of the UCC would disrupt the federal structure of India and intrude into matters of religious affairs. Instead, they recommend that the Law Commission consider providing financial support to the ADCs and offer guidance for codifying and legislating various personal laws.

Highlighting the historical context, the HYC underscored that the Khasi and Jaintia Hills became integral parts of India through the Instrument of Accession and Annexed Agreement. As per the merger agreement, the Indian government pledged to safeguard the unique customs and traditions of the Hynniewtrep people within the nation's framework.

The youth council further emphasized the significance of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India, which empowers the ADCs in Meghalaya to enact laws pertaining to marriage, divorce, inheritance, succession of property, and other social customs. These customs include lineage, adoption, unique clan administration, and various personal laws that have been integral to the region's identity.

Throughout its 72 years of existence, the ADCs have played a pivotal role in safeguarding and preserving the unique customs and traditions of the Khasi-Jaintia people concerning personal laws. The HYC affirms that the indigenous people of Meghalaya continue to place their confidence in the ADCs, desiring to govern themselves based on their longstanding customs and traditions.

"The indigenous people of Meghalaya have strongly opposed any move by the authorities concerned to dilute the customs prevailing in these hills since time immemorial," the HYC asserted. The council's appeal to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma underscores the importance of preserving the cultural fabric and autonomy of the region against potential impacts of the UCC implementation.