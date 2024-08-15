Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma led the 78th Independence Day celebrations in Shillong, where he hoisted the national flag and reviewed a grand parade featuring various contingents, including Border Security Force, CRPF, and local school bands.

During the event, CM Sangma announced several prestigious awards. The Police Medal for Meritorious Service was awarded to Dr Sacheng R. Marak, Assistant Inspector General of Police, and Havildar Anil Kumar Singh. The Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service went to Raju Ram Rabha and Bhupesh Ch. Hajong.

Home Guards & Civil Defence Medals were presented to Ram Charles Lamare and Prafulla Basumatary, while Director General Commendation Certificates were given to 15 personnel, including MK Sangma and RP Khongwar.

48 scholars under the Chief Minister’s Research Grant (CMRG) were also recognised for their contributions to research on arts, culture, and indigenous communities. The March Past competition saw Holy Cross Secondary School, St. Mary's Higher Secondary School, and Auxilium Higher Secondary School winning the top three prizes.

The day also included tributes to Shillong Municipal Board workers and a series of cultural performances, highlighting the state's vibrant spirit and commitment to excellence.