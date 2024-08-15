Minister Rakkam A Sangma visited Ampati Civil Hospital and distributed food items to patients as part of the 78th Independence Day celebrations in South West Garo Hills District, Meghalaya.

The main ceremony took place at Ampati Students' Field, where Minister Sangma hoisted the National Flag and reviewed a parade of 23 contingents, including local defence forces, NCC cadets, and Scouts & Guides. Nearly 10,000 people attended the event, demonstrating strong community participation.

Awards were presented to outstanding employees, athletes, and students, recognising their contributions and achievements. The celebration featured cultural performances by schoolchildren, including patriotic dances and sports events.

The district-wide observance extended to all four blocks, fostering a sense of unity and national pride across the region. The day's activities blended traditional patriotic rituals with community engagement, emphasising both the historical significance of Independence Day and its relevance to current social issues.