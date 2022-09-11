Four of the six prisoners, who escaped from the Jowai district jail, were killed by a mob at Shangpung village in West Jaintia Hills District on Sunday afternoon.

I Love You, who was arrested in twin murder cases of tourist taxi drivers - Damehipaia Papeng and Fullmoon Kharsahnoh in August, was among the victims of the mob fury.

The incident took place at around 3 pm when one of the prisoners went to a local tea shop to buy food and was identified by some of the people, who alerted the entire village, the headman of Shangpung R. Rabon informed.

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At this time people started coming out and were chasing after the prisoners who fled towards a jungle nearby, he said. Shocking visuals showed angry villagers, armed with sticks, out of control and beating the prisoners mercilessly.

Four prisoners died in the mob fury while one managed to escape, the headman said.However, the sixth prisoner was nowhere to be seen when the incident took place. On Saturday afternoon, six prisoners escaped from Jowai district jail after overpowering the jail staff.

The others who escaped are Marsanki Tariang, Rikamenlang Lamare, Shidorki Dkhar and Lodestar Tang. Sources said Ramesh Dkhar, who was also involved in the twin murder, managed to escape into the jungle.