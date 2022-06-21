For the first time in Garo Hills, the Indian Air Force will conduct sorties to airdrop food and other relief materials to the most devastated villages in South Garo Hills district's Siju, Rongara, Mahadeo, and Maheskola, whose residents have been cut off from the rest of the country by road and telecommunication network following the June 17th flash floods, which have claimed numerous lives and destroyed extensive property.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma wrote “Packing of relief materials to be airdropped to South Garo Hills District from Shillong today by @IAF_MCC.”

Food items like as rice, dal, cooking oil, salt, biscuits, milk, tea leaves, sugar, drinking water packages, tarpaulins for shelter, and blankets would be delivered by Indian Air Force helicopters to Mahenskola and Siju.

However, the air force will not be able to land in five other badly hit areas of the region and will instead conduct airdropping of the food and essential items over the skies of Mahadeo, Kanai, Bonbera, Rongsu Agal, Kalu Songmong. Teams of the village councils with police will collect the items and provide the same to the needy villagers, informed government officials.

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma is arriving in South Garo Hills on Tuesday to see first-hand the devastation caused by the rains and will also review the relief works underway.