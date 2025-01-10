Major agricultural breakthroughs and sustainable farming practices took centre stage as Meghalaya's ICAR Research Complex celebrated its golden jubilee yesterday. The two-day Golden Jubilee and Farmers Expo 2025 showcases five decades of transforming Northeast India's farming landscape.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted the region's potential to become India's premier hub for fruits, vegetables and ornamental plants. "Meghalaya's extraordinary variety of chillies, pineapples, ginger and orchids positions the Northeast to outshine other agricultural regions," Chouhan said during the inauguration.

The minister emphasised developing crop varieties with longer shelf life and improving logistics to help farmers reach wider markets. He called for accelerating the transfer of laboratory research to practical field applications.

President Droupadi Murmu, in a recorded address, noted that food grain and horticultural production has risen 30% and 40% respectively over the past decade. The president highlighted a 25% increase in young agri-entrepreneurs entering the sector.

Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar stressed the institute's pivotal role in developing beneficial crop varieties and livestock breeds. He pointed to the region's wealth of speciality crops like ginger and turmeric, along with its significance as a medicinal plant hub.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma credited ICAR for introducing over 100 crop varieties and promoting sustainable practices. "Through innovative solutions like integrated organic farming systems, ICAR has empowered farmers and created opportunities for youth entrepreneurship," Sangma said.

The expo features stalls displaying the region's agricultural diversity, from traditional farming methods to cutting-edge technologies. Research presentations and farmer interactions highlight ICAR's five-decade journey of agricultural innovation in Northeast India.

The event continues today at the ICAR Research Complex in Umiam, bringing together agricultural scientists, farmers, and policymakers to chart the future of farming in the region.