The ICFAI University, Tura Campus, renowned for its academic programs in management, hospitality, tourism, and IT, showcased the vibrant cultural heritage of Northeast India during its Varsity Week 2025. The event, held from March 3 to March 7, featured traditional attire, indigenous games, and a thought-provoking speech on Artificial Intelligence (AI).



One of the highlights of Varsity Week was the Mr. & Miss ICFAI contest, where students embraced their ethnic heritage by donning traditional attire from various communities, including Garo, Khasi, Boro, Hajong, Naga, Manipuri, and many others. The fusion of styles and colors captivated the judges, guests, and attendees, making it a true celebration of the diverse cultural identity of the Northeast.



In addition to the fashion showcase, the organizing committee arranged several indigenous games, allowing students to relive and appreciate their ancestral traditions. The competitions included:

Wa’Pong Sika (Garo traditional game)

An.Ding Oka (Garo traditional version of Tug of War)

Tug of War, Sack Race, Three-Legged Race, and many more.

To conclude the week-long celebrations, students prepared and showcased traditional Garo dishes, including Na.Kam Chutney, Do.Kappa, Wak.Kappa, and other delicacies, emphasizing their deep-rooted love and appreciation for Garo cuisine.



On the final day, Beryl B. Sangma, Former Chief General Manager of RBI, delivered an insightful speech on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its connection to ICFAI. Drawing a unique parallel, she emphasized the role of Integrated Circuits (ICs) in powering AI and linked it to ICFAI, stating:

"AI is transforming the world, changing our perspectives, and revolutionizing our lifestyles. But for AI to be successful, it needs one crucial component—Integrated Circuits (IC). ICFAI already has the IC, the brains, and the power, making it a game changer in Tura, Garo Hills, Meghalaya, and beyond."



Dr. V. S. B. Sangma, ICFAI Advisor and Tura Campus Head In-Charge, expressed gratitude for the motivational address and urged students and faculty to remain focused and dedicated. He encouraged them to embrace innovation and progress, just as AI evolves with ICs.