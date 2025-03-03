The ICFAI University, Tura campus, known for its academic programs in management, hospitality and tourism management, and information technology, has continued its commitment to preserving Garo traditional games. As part of this initiative, the university is hosting the much-anticipated 'Varsity Week 2025' from March 3 to March 7 at its Tura campus premises.

The annual Varsity Week features a diverse range of activities, including literary, cultural, and fine arts competitions. However, the highlight of the event remains the indigenous Garo traditional games—Wa’pong Sika and An.ding Oka—which captivated students, both male and female, who actively participated in these unique competitions.

Wa’pong Sika, often referred to as the Garo variant of tug-of-war, replaces the traditional rope with a stout bamboo pole. Instead of pulling, competing teams push against each other to gain ground past a marked boundary. Historically, this game was played by young men from the Nokpantes (Bachelors’ Dormitories) of the Garo tribe. An.ding Oka, on the other hand, is an indigenous sport of the A·chik community, where competitors engage in a test of strength by pulling a bamboo stick towards themselves—whoever retains their grip emerges victorious.

Alongside these traditional games, a variety of other sports events, including chess, carrom, throwball, and marathon competitions, are being conducted on the university campus.

The inauguration ceremony of Varsity Week 2025 was graced by Dr. Alicia Gatphoh, Vice Chancellor of ICFAI University (Tura & Shillong campuses), who attended as the chief guest. Addressing the students, Dr. Gatphoh emphasized the significance of balancing education with sports, encouraging participants to utilize such platforms to progress from university-level competitions to Meghalaya Games, National Games, and beyond.