Idashisha Nongrang, on May 20, officially took charge as the Director General of Police (DGP) in Meghalaya, becoming the first woman to hold this position. Nongrang, a 1992 batch IPS officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, has outlined her priorities for her tenure, focusing on law and order, crime prevention, and combating crimes against women.

Nongrang emphasised the need to enhance policing efforts, particularly in maintaining public safety and addressing crimes that have shown disturbing trends. She highlighted the persistent issue of crimes against women, noting that despite previous efforts, these crimes have not decreased. She stressed the importance of rethinking and improving strategies to tackle these issues effectively.

Intelligence gathering will also be a key focus under Nongrang's leadership. She underlined the necessity of effective intelligence operations to enhance the overall efficiency of the police force.

Addressing the drug menace in Meghalaya, Nongrang noted that Shillong has transitioned from a transit point to a consumer hub. Despite significant efforts by the anti-narcotic task force, the supply chain remains a challenge. She called for collaborative efforts involving law enforcement, other agencies, and families to combat drug abuse more effectively.

On the topic of illegal coal mining, Nongrang acknowledged the complexity of balancing livelihood issues with legal enforcement. She stated that the police are working under numerous government and court directives to control illegal mining activities.

Regarding the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) and its decision to withdraw from peace talks, Nongrang reiterated the government’s openness to dialogue. She mentioned the ongoing investigations into alleged demand notes by the Khasi rebel outfit, stressing that verification is in progress.

Nongrang also highlighted the importance of guiding misguided youth back on the right path, emphasising that this responsibility should be shared between the police, society, and other relevant groups.