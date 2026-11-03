Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday, November 3 highlighted the state government's efforts to preserve indigenous arts, crafts and traditional knowledge through the identification of 11 Arts and Craft Villages.

Sangma was speaking at the State Level Living Heritage Arts and Craft Village Festival, organised as part of Jan Jatiya Gaurav Divas at the U Soso Tham Auditorium in Shillong.

The Chief Minister said preserving cultural heritage required sustained efforts and government intervention to ensure that traditional practices, indigenous skills and knowledge systems were passed on to future generations.

He said the identification of 11 Arts and Craft Villages was aimed at providing dedicated platforms to protect traditional art forms, support local artisans and promote sustainable livelihood opportunities.

The festival also paid tribute to freedom fighters and prominent personalities who contributed to preserving and enriching the region's arts, culture and traditions.

Sangma said the occasion highlighted the importance of recognising indigenous roots and ensuring that Meghalaya's cultural heritage continued to be preserved for future generations.

The initiative seeks to integrate cultural preservation with economic opportunities for traditional artisans, while ensuring that indigenous skills and craft practices remain relevant amid changing social and economic conditions.