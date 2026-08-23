Meghalaya identifies five masked persons in Shillong violence, forms SIT to trace others

Five masked persons involved in the August 19 violence in Shillong, particularly attacks on Assam-registered vehicles, have been identified, the Meghalaya government said after a joint meeting with Assam on August 22.

The identification was among the key developments discussed at the meeting between senior officials of the two states at the Koinadhara State Guest House. The meeting, led by Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister S. Dhar and Assam Minister Atul Bora, lasted more than three hours and focused on the fallout of the Shillong incident.

Meghalaya has also constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to identify the remaining people involved in the violence, with a particular focus on those who targeted Assam-registered vehicles. The team will also pursue their prosecution under the law.

The Meghalaya government said 15 FIRs have so far been registered over the August 19 incident. It also informed Assam that the president, vice-president and general secretary of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) had been arrested under the Meghalaya Maintenance of Public Order Act.

The state government expressed regret over the incident and assured that strong action would be taken against those responsible.

Meanwhile, more than 3,770 Assam-registered vehicles have been escorted out of Meghalaya into Assam. The Assam Control Room has received 54 distress calls involving 175 people, including passengers in 22 private vehicles and five tourist vehicles. Meghalaya's Control Room has received 379 distress calls and said steps were being taken to facilitate safe transit.

Most stranded travellers and vehicles, including around 400–500 vehicles that had earlier been held up in Meghalaya, have crossed key transit points, including the Umiam Lake section. Any remaining passengers or vehicles will be escorted to Assam within the next 48 hours, according to the decisions taken at the meeting.

The two states have also agreed to establish a dedicated coordination mechanism between their senior police officials, supported by helplines and an online forum to help locate and assist stranded people. The mechanism will remain in place until the situation returns to normal.

Permanent district-level committees involving officials from Nongpoh and Kamrup Metropolitan have been proposed to address issues along the inter-state border. Assam and Meghalaya will also form a joint committee involving transport officials and tourist vehicle associations to regulate tourist movement and protect tourism interests.

Both governments further agreed to ensure safe transit for vehicles and passengers travelling between Assam and Meghalaya, including those using Meghalaya as a route between the Barak Valley and other parts of Assam. Meghalaya reiterated that it would be responsible for the safety and security of tourists and vehicles from Assam and elsewhere while they are travelling through or staying in the state.