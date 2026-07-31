Meghalaya identifies nearly 1.8 lakh absent, shifted, deceased and duplicate voters

Nearly 1.8 lakh electors in Meghalaya have been identified as absent, shifted, deceased or duplicate (ASDD) during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state's electoral rolls, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) BDR Tiwari said on July 30.

The exercise, carried out through house-to-house visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) between June 30 and July 29, covered all eligible voters across the state. Enumeration forms were distributed and collected through both physical and digital modes.

According to the CEO, 1,80,404 electors, accounting for 7.68 per cent of the electorate, were classified under the ASDD category. The list includes 81,490 deceased voters, 45,013 electors who did not submit their enumeration forms, 42,532 who have permanently shifted, 4,668 who declined to fill the forms, and 6,701 cases of duplicate enrolment.

The Election Department said it achieved 100 per cent coverage under the SIR, with all 23,49,645 registered electors submitting their enumeration forms.

Data released by the CEO's office showed that 7,75,337 electors, or 33 per cent of the electorate, were directly matched with the 2005 SIR database. Another 11,69,670 electors (49.78 per cent) were linked as progeny through records of their parents or guardians.

However, 2,24,234 electors, representing 9.54 per cent of the total electorate, could not be linked with the 2005 database and have been placed in the "No Mapping" category.

The Election Department said these cases will be examined during the claims and objections period from August 5 to September 3 before any decision is taken regarding their electoral status.

Tiwari thanked political parties, saying the participation of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) helped improve transparency and public participation during the revision process. He also acknowledged the role of election officials, village authorities, Nokmas, community leaders, civil society organisations, the media and the public in completing the exercise.

The department will now verify electors falling under the "No Mapping" and ASDD categories ahead of the publication of the draft electoral roll on August 5, in line with the Election Commission of India's schedule.