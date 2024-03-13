Residents of Punjabi Lane in Shillong have reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for assistance following an IED explosion in their locality on March 9, which resulted in one injury.

In a letter addressed to Shah, Gurjit Singh, Secretary of the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC), expressed concerns over the blast, stating that it has instilled fear among the residents. The Sikh community residing in the disputed area believes the explosion was orchestrated to disrupt ongoing negotiations aimed at relocating them to municipal land.

Singh highlighted that the relocation process, initiated months after the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) assumed power in 2018 and backed by the BJP, is currently under the supervision of the high court. He emphasized to Mr. Shah that the blast undermines peace efforts and urged immediate action against those issuing threats, asserting that restoring peace requires holding troublemakers accountable.

Furthermore, Singh called upon the Centre to uphold the rule of law and protect the rights of all citizens regardless of ethnicity or religion. He pointed out that Sikhs in Punjabi colony have faced threats from various tribal groups openly hostile to the presence of non-tribals in Meghalaya, creating an atmosphere of intimidation and fear.

Singh described the recent blast as a deliberate attempt to derail the fragile peace process, emphasizing that it reflects broader issues concerning communal harmony and the safety of minority communities within Meghalaya.

Violence erupted shortly after the MDA government came to power, with clashes between Sikhs and locals following an assault on a bus driver. The government proposed relocating residents and offering additional land, but disagreements persist, particularly regarding housing construction costs.

While some local NGOs oppose government funding for Sikh housing, arguing it neglects indigenous communities, Sikh residents continue to advocate for their demands, rooted in their historical ties to the region dating back to British colonial times when they were brought to Shillong as workers.