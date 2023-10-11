The body of Dr C. Manjunathan, an IFS officer and Secretary in charge of the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, Dr Manjunathan has been transported to his hometown in Bangalore, Karnataka for cremation following the completion of a post-mortem examination at Civil Hospital, Shillong on Wednesday.

According to the post-mortem report, Dr Manjunathan passed away due to a blockage of blood flow to the heart, possibly resulting in a cardiac arrest on Tuesday evening.

The post-mortem was carried out by doctors from Civil Hospital, Shillong, and Woodland Hospital. Prior to this, a small condolence ceremony was held by officials of the Government of Meghalaya, including the Minister in charge of Animal Husbandry, AL Hek, Health Minister Dr. M. Ampareen Lyngdoh, Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, and other government officials.



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The body of the IFS officer was directly transported from Civil Hospital, Shillong to Guwahati Airport for the final cremation in his hometown of Bangalore, Karnataka.

Dr. Manjunathan currently serves as the Secretary of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department and also holds the position of Chairman of the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board.

Dr Manjunathan lived alone at his official residence here in Shillong, as his wife was at their native place in Karnataka.