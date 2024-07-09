IIM Shillong's International Week successfully bridged global innovation with local impact under the theme "Ideas Across Borders."

The event brought together a diverse array of participants, including international students from various B-schools, CEOs, startup founders, IAS officers, and academics.

Key highlights of the week-long programme included:

1. Cultural immersion: Participants experienced Meghalaya's rich heritage through visits to Tyrshi Falls and the Behdienkhlam Festival.

2. Culinary exploration: Students sampled local delicacies and participated in a fruit wine-tasting session at Dial Muktieh Ramew Café.

3. Environmental initiative: A tree plantation drive was conducted on campus, emphasising the importance of sustainability.

4. Global networking: The event facilitated cross-cultural exchanges and fostered international collaborations.

Prof DP Goyal, Director of IIM Shillong, stressed the significance of maintaining green spaces, while Prof Naliniprava Tripathy, Dean of External Relations, highlighted the programme's role in showcasing India's educational and cultural diversity.

The International Week concluded with a valedictory session, celebrating the successful fusion of global business practices with India's traditions.