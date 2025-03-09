IIM Shillong marked a significant milestone with the successful conclusion of its first-ever Model United Nations (MUN) conference, Anveshan 2025. The event, supported by Punjab National Bank (PNB) as the official partner, gathered students from across the country for discussions on global policy, diplomacy, and governance.

Anveshan 2025 featured two high-level committees. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) debated the impact of non-state actors on governance in the Middle East, while the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) conducted a Continuous Crisis Simulation, testing participants on real-time decision-making and strategic problem-solving.

Dr. Kaustubh Sonalkar, a policy expert, author, and former CHRO of major Indian conglomerates, delivered the keynote address. Sharing insights on leadership and global governance, he emphasized the role of young minds in shaping international policies. As a gesture of appreciation, he presented his bestselling book, Fetch Your Own Coffee, to IIM Shillong Director, Prof DP Goyal.

Participants were awarded for their exceptional performances:

Best Delegate (UNGA): Sanskriti Modgal (St. Edmund’s), representing Saudi Arabia

Best Delegate (UNSC): Md Rezaul Islam (St. Anthony’s), representing the United States

High Commendation and Special Mention awards were also presented to outstanding delegates.

Beyond debates and policy discussions, the event fostered networking, faculty interactions, and cultural exchange, culminating in a bonfire night and musical performances. With its debut edition setting high standards, Anveshan aims to establish itself as a premier MUN in the coming years, reinforcing IIM Shillong’s commitment to developing future leaders in diplomacy and governance.