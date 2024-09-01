A workshop addressing India's caregiving needs for its ageing population was held at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong. The event, titled "Care Services for India and Beyond," brought together approximately 150 delegates from around the world to develop strategies for this pressing issue.

Organised by the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis in collaboration with NITI Aayog and the Government of Meghalaya, the workshop featured key speakers including Dr VK Paul, Member of NITI Aayog, who delivered the keynote address. Paul emphasised the urgent need for a comprehensive national strategy to enhance caregiver services and support the ageing population.

The day-long event included 21 technical presentations covering various aspects of caregiving, from state initiatives to international best practices. Participants aimed to create a robust roadmap for nurturing caregivers, generating employment opportunities, and adapting global models to the Indian context.

A significant focus of the workshop was on developing a sustainable caregiving model for India. Discussions highlighted the importance of creating a comprehensive ecosystem that not only meets the needs of the ageing population but also ensures the well-being and dignity of older persons.

The workshop also addressed the critical need for enhancing the skills and well-being of professional caregivers through targeted training programs. This approach aims to improve the quality of care while also creating valuable job opportunities in the sector.

As India's population continues to age, events like this workshop play a crucial role in shaping policies and strategies to address the growing demand for caregiving services. The insights and recommendations from this gathering are expected to inform future initiatives at both the national and state levels.