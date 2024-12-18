The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis at IIM Shillong has inaugurated a five-day Management Development Program (MDP) for mid-level government officers from Arunachal Pradesh. The program, running from December 16 to 20, is aimed at enhancing governance and public service delivery for 30 officers with over a decade of experience.

Dr Sanjeev Ningombam, head of the Kalam Centre, opened the inaugural session with a detailed overview of the program's curriculum. He emphasized its focus on fostering innovation, efficiency, and improved administrative practices, highlighting the expected outcomes for better governance.

Delivering the inaugural address, IIM Shillong Director Prof DP Goyal underlined the importance of administrative officers in driving effective governance. He urged participants to adopt integrity, initiative, and a people-first approach in their roles. "Officers must embrace change, adapt to evolving dynamics, and commit to continuous learning to enhance both personal and organisational performance," Prof Goyal stated.

The programme includes sessions on leadership, project management, financial management, and digital transformation in governance. Participants will gain practical insights into e-governance, GIS-based planning, data-driven decision-making, and critical issues like cybersecurity and data privacy. Interactive workshops and discussions led by experts aim to equip the officers with actionable strategies for addressing challenges in public administration.

This initiative underscores IIM Shillong’s commitment to building capacity among government officials in the Northeast. Through the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre, the institute continues to focus on leadership development, policy advocacy, and sustainable progress in the region.