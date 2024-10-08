The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong has signed its 25th international Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), this time with James Cook University (JCU) in Singapore. The agreement aims to foster academic collaboration, cultural exchanges, and joint research projects between the two institutions.

This latest partnership expands IIM Shillong's growing network of global academic alliances. The institute has previously established relationships with universities across Europe, North America, and Asia, including institutions in France, Germany, Canada, and South Korea.

Under the new MoU, IIM Shillong and JCU Singapore students and faculty will have opportunities for exchange programs and joint degree offerings. The collaboration is expected to enhance global exposure for participants and facilitate the sharing of knowledge and expertise between the two schools.

The agreement also paves the way for joint research initiatives and faculty development programmes. These efforts align with IIM Shillong's mission of becoming an internationally recognised institution while maintaining its foundation in Indian values.