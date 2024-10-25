Indian Institute of Management Shillong has joined hands with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to foster entrepreneurship in the Northeast.

Through its Foundation for Incubation and Enterprise (IIMSFIE), IIM Shillong signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SIDBI, aiming to launch an entrepreneurship training and incubation program.

The partnership introduces the Skill to Enterprise Model (STEM) Programme, which will equip aspiring entrepreneurs with the necessary skills, knowledge, and mentorship to build sustainable businesses.

The initiative will offer an 18-month entrepreneurship training programme for 30 selected participants, combining classroom learning, hands-on experience, and incubation support.

IIM Shillong's director, Prof DP Goyal, highlighted that this collaboration is key to supporting innovative startups and driving regional economic growth. SIDBI’s North East Zone General Manager, Bhanu Prakash Verma, echoed this sentiment, emphasising their commitment to nurturing young entrepreneurs in the region.