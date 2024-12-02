IIM Shillong’s Community Immersion Programme, aimed at uplifting local businesses in the North East, has kicked off with its first batch of students working closely with the Society for Urban and Rural Empowerment (SURE). This initiative connects academic expertise with real-world business challenges, offering students the opportunity to provide actionable solutions to local entrepreneurs while gaining hands-on experience in the process.

The programme’s approach includes two key stages: a virtual connect phase where students liaise with businesses to understand their challenges, followed by field immersion, where they visit enterprises and communities to gain a deeper understanding of the business operations. Each business is assigned a dedicated MBA team that works to analyze and provide tailored recommendations to improve operations.

The first batch of seven students, led by Ayushi Srivastava, interacted with SURE’s senior staff and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to engage with local farmers and entrepreneurs. Dr HH Mohrmen, Secretary of SURE, highlighted the potential long-term benefits of the programme for both students and local businesses.

The programme, which will see three more batches of students participate, also aims to foster cultural exchange, allowing students to learn about the unique lifestyles and traditions of the region.