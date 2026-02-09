Meghalaya illegal coal mine blast death toll rises to 27

The death toll in the illegal coal mine blast in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district rose to 27 after two more bodies were recovered from the site, police said.

The bodies were found during an ongoing multi-agency search operation in the Thangskhu area of Umsngat village, where the explosion occurred on Thursday. Rescue teams comprising the police, disaster response personnel and local authorities are continuing operations amid difficult terrain and safety concerns.

Several people are still reported missing, and officials said the search will continue until all those trapped are accounted for. Efforts are also underway to establish the identities of the deceased, Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said.

In connection with the incident, a suo motu FIR has been registered at Khliehriat police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, and the Explosive Substances Act, highlighting the illegal nature of the mining activity.

Police have so far arrested two accused — Former Chyrmang, 36, a resident of Jalaphet Pordung village, and Shamehi War, 42, of Sutnga Pohwailong village — for their alleged involvement in the operation of the illegal mine.

The blast has once again drawn attention to the persistent problem of illegal coal mining in the region, despite repeated bans and court directives, with authorities indicating that further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.