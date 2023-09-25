In a reserve forest in Songkama, East Garo Hills, Meghalaya, members of the Garo NGO A'chik Holistic and Awakening Movement (AHAM) saved over a dozen dogs from a car.

One suspicious car was spotted nearby by the AHAM members.

The car made several unsettling noises and motions. On the basis of this, they came to a stop and looked at the motion.

When they looked closer, the AHAM members discovered that there were at least a dozen dogs packed tightly into gunny bags in both the car's cargo hold and rear seat.

The people in the car acknowledged to getting the dogs from different places.

The accused continued by saying that they were on their way to bring them to a buyer who intended to kill the dogs and sell their flesh to customers.

The group members quickly let the dogs out of their packs and let them roam freely.

They also threatened the parties involved with severe repercussions if they were caught repeating the offence.