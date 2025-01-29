District authorities have ordered an immediate halt to the construction of a retaining wall in Shillong's Nonmensong area after finding serious environmental violations that threaten the local river system.

District Magistrate RM Kurbah issued the emergency order on January 28 after inspectors discovered unauthorised construction activities at Nonmensong, Dongkadiang that had already begun encroaching into the riverbed.

"Massive amounts of soil have been dumped acting as embankment for the retaining wall foundation," the order stated, noting that water was observed entering the foundation area. The construction has effectively narrowed the river's width in what officials identified as a flood-prone zone.

The activities violate Section 24 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, according to the district magistrate's order. This section specifically prohibits any poisonous, noxious or polluting matter from being discharged into streams or wells.

"The construction of the retaining wall appears to have decreased the existing width of the river," noted Kurbah in the official document. Given the urgent nature of these violations, the order was passed ex-parte, meaning without waiting for all parties to be present.

The prohibition applies throughout the East Khasi Hills District and will remain in effect until further notice. Officials are particularly concerned about the environmental impact given the area's susceptibility to flooding.

Local environmental experts have long warned about unauthorised construction activities along Shillong's river systems, citing increased flood risks and water pollution as major concerns.