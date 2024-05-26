The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for several districts in Meghalaya in anticipation of Cyclone Remal, predicting heavy rainfall on May 27 and May 28.

The Red Alert has been declared for East Khasi Hills, East Jaintia Hills, and West Jaintia Hills districts of Meghalaya. An Orange Alert has been issued for other districts, except for North Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills, which are under a Yellow Alert for May 27.

Alerts for May 28 vary, with Orange and Yellow alerts issued for different districts.

In an official statement, the IMD cautioned that the expected heavy downpours could lead to flooding in low-lying areas and disrupt daily life across various regions of Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya government has urged residents to remain vigilant, prepare emergency kits, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay updated with the latest weather forecasts during this period.