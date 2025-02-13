South West Garo Hills is set to launch a special immunization campaign in February to address gaps in routine vaccinations for older children, officials confirmed at a high-level review meeting.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Hema Nayak, brought together officials from multiple departments, including health, education, and social welfare, to assess progress in immunization, child mortality, and bio-medical waste management.

Health officials reported that full immunization for infants had reached 97% as of January 2025. However, coverage among children aged 16-24 months, 5 years, 10 years, and 16 years remains below the target.

To close this gap, a village-level immunisation campaign will roll out in late February, followed by a tetanus and diphtheria (Td) vaccination drive in schools during the first two weeks of March for students aged 10 and 16.

The meeting also reviewed child mortality data, with DMCHO Dr Noreen Sangma presenting findings on deaths recorded between April 2024 and January 2025. Family members of deceased children attended the discussion, as officials examined factors contributing to the district’s Infant Mortality Rate (IMR). The Deputy Commissioner called for a cross-sectoral approach to bring down IMR and urged an in-depth analysis of high-risk areas.

Further, officials emphasised the importance of promoting helpline number 14401 to ensure public access to medical assistance and support services.

The district administration reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening immunisation and child health programmes through coordinated efforts across departments.