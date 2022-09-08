Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma launched an online portal of the ‘Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act' which will be implemented in seven localities in East Khasi District.

The seven localities include Nongrim Hills, Lapalang, Nongrah, Nongmensong, Pohkseh, Raid Laban, and Wahdienglieng.

CM Sangma thanked the localities for joining hands with them in this initiative.

This act came out in 2016. The implementation of the act was delayed due to a number of challenges and also due to the COVID pandemic for the last two-three years.

This portal will enhance the security vetting of the tenants and ensure the safety and security of citizens of the state.

According to CM Sangma, this is with the aim to prevent anti-social elements from gaining shelter in the State which might be detrimental to peace and tranquillity.

"Through the portal, we will be able to verify and regulate the tenants residing in rented houses in the state," he further stated.

CM Sangma later thanked the NIC team of Meghalaya for working hard to bring this initiative to life, the team DC Office, East Khasi Hills for all the consultations with the localities, Meghalaya Police, and the entire team that contributed to the success of this initiative