The National Commission for Minorities held a video conference meeting with 18 States/UTs on July 8 to discuss the implementation and registration of Sikh marriages under the Anand Marriage Act.

Meghalaya reported that it has implemented the Anand Marriage Act in the state.

The Anand Marriage Act is a law that allows Sikhs to register their marriages under a separate act, rather than the Hindu Marriage Act. It recognises the Sikh marriage ceremony called Anand Karaj.

Other states like Jharkhand and Maharashtra also reported implementing the Act. The remaining States/UTs committed to implementing it within two months.