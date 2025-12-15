Meghalaya imposes ban on polluting water bodies in Pynursla subdivision

The district administration in Pynursla has issued a strict prohibitory order to curb the growing pollution of rivers, streams and drinking water sources that feed into the Umngot River, citing serious risks to public health and the environment.

The order, issued by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Smti E L Warjri under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), comes after reports from local authorities, village durbars and field inspections highlighted widespread contamination of water bodies across the Pynursla Civil Sub-Division.

According to the administration, unchecked dumping of waste, plastics, sewage and construction debris, along with activities such as washing vehicles and releasing effluents, has led to alarming levels of pollution. Officials warned that these practices threaten drinking water safety, aquatic life and the long-term ecological balance of the region.

Under the order, all individuals, companies and industries are prohibited from dumping any form of waste, including plastics, chemicals and construction material, into rivers, streams, ponds or other water sources. Washing of vehicles, clothes or equipment in public water bodies has also been banned, along with the discharge of industrial or commercial effluents into natural water systems.

The administration said the measures were necessary to prevent public nuisance and avert imminent danger to the community, stressing that violations would attract legal action.

The prohibitory order was issued from Pynursla on December 10, 2025, and will remain in force until further notice.