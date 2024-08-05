The Meghalaya government has implemented an indefinite night curfew along its international border with Bangladesh. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong announced the decision following a high-level meeting with the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and BSF Inspector General on August 5.

The curfew, effective immediately, will be enforced within 200 metres of the zero point or international pillar inside Indian territory from 6 pm to 6 am daily till the situation improves. Tynsong described the move as a proactive measure to protect state and national interests amid the current situation in Bangladesh.

Government officials will reassess the curfew's necessity as conditions in the neighbouring country evolve. Tynsong urged citizens, particularly those in border areas, to cooperate with authorities and report any relevant information to state government or BSF officials, who remain on duty around the clock.

In response to the developing situation, the central government has already deployed nine BSF battalions along the international border. The Home Ministry has pledged additional forces if needed, recognising the delicate nature of the circumstances.

Tynsong also confirmed that all Meghalayan students previously stranded in Bangladesh have been safely returned to India. He emphasised that the government is actively enforcing the Foreigners Act by deporting or prosecuting illegal foreign nationals.

The Deputy Chief Minister assured residents that state authorities are prepared to provide any necessary support to border security forces. He called for public understanding and cooperation during this period of heightened vigilance along the India-Bangladesh border.