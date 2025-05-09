The Meghalaya government has imposed a nightly curfew along the Indo-Bangladesh border in South West Garo Hills District. The restrictive measure, implemented through an order issued by District Magistrate Hema Nayak, IAS, prohibits movement within 200 metres of the International Border between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am daily, effective immediately and until further notice.

The decision comes amid growing concerns about cross-border infiltration by unauthorised individuals and potential security threats in the northeastern state. Intelligence reports suggest increased activity by smugglers and possible movement of members from proscribed militant groups along the international boundary.

"Such illegal, undesirable activities should be prevented in order to maintain peace and tranquillity in the District, State and the Country as one," stated District Magistrate Nayak in the official order issued today.

The curfew specifically prohibits:

- Movement of people at the International Border with intention to cross into Bangladesh or enter Indian territory

- Unauthorised gatherings of five or more persons near the border

- Carrying of arms or potential weapons, including sticks and stones

- Smuggling of contraband goods including cattle, betel nut, betel leaves, dry fish, cigarettes and tea

The border region in Meghalaya has long been susceptible to illegal activities, including smuggling operations and unauthorised crossings. Security forces will be deployed to enforce the curfew and ensure compliance with the restrictions.

The order was passed under Section 163 BNSS, granting the District Magistrate emergency powers to take immediate action when public safety is at risk. Residents living in border areas are advised to carry identification and be aware of the new restrictions.