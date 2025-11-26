Meghalaya imposes night curfew along Indo-Bangla border to curb infiltration risks

A night-time lockdown has been ordered along vulnerable stretches of the India–Bangladesh border in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills after district authorities flagged heightened risks of illegal movement and militant activity.

The directive, issued by District Magistrate R. M. Kurbah, takes effect immediately and will remain in force for two months. It restricts movement from 8 pm to 6 am within one kilometre of the Zero Line.

Kurbah noted that “certain stretches of the international border… remain porous and vulnerable to infiltration by illegal migrants, members of proscribed militant groups, smugglers and organised crime networks”.

The administration warned that such groups might try to “gather in large numbers during night hours… to carry out activities that could disturb peace and tranquillity”.

The order bars any attempt to cross into Bangladesh or enter Indian territory during curfew hours. It also prohibits unlawful assembly of five or more people, the carrying of weapons or weapon-like objects, and a range of illegal activities, including the smuggling of cattle, contraband, betel nut, dry fish, cigarettes and tea leaves.

Authorities said the restrictions are essential to stabilise security conditions along one of the region’s most sensitive border corridors.