Meghalaya imposes pig movement ban as African Swine Fever spreads to multiple districts

The Meghalaya government has imposed sweeping restrictions on the movement of pigs, pork and related materials after African Swine Fever (ASF) was confirmed in multiple villages across East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi and Eastern West Khasi Hills districts. The measures were announced by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, to contain the spread of the disease.

Among the affected areas are villages under Pynursla, Mawlai, Mawthadraishan, Umsning, Bhoirymbong and Mairang blocks, including government-run pig breeding facilities at Nongkasen and Kyrdemkulai. Authorities have designated a one-kilometre radius around infected premises as “Infected Zones” and areas within a 10-kilometre radius as “Surveillance Zones”, with restrictions taking effect immediately.

The most significant measure is a complete prohibition on the movement of live pigs, pig feed, pork and pork products into or out of infected zones. Pig markets and abattoirs in these areas have been ordered to shut until further notice, while the slaughter and sale of pigs have also been banned.

Farm owners have been directed to enforce strict biosecurity protocols, restrict visitor access and prevent the movement of handlers between pig sheds. Vehicles leaving infected areas must be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, while contaminated feed, bedding and farm waste are to be disposed of through deep burial under veterinary supervision.

The department has also warned against the improper disposal of infected carcasses, making it illegal to dump dead animals in rivers, lakes or other water bodies. Violators may face fines and imprisonment under the law.

Restrictions have also been extended to surveillance zones, where the movement of pigs into infected areas has been barred and livestock gatherings involving pigs have been prohibited. Veterinary teams will continue sample collection and health monitoring to track the disease's spread.

Meanwhile, the Wildlife Division has been asked to monitor wild boar populations near affected areas, amid concerns that the disease could spread beyond domestic pig farms.

The department has urged farmers, traders, transporters and local institutions to cooperate with containment efforts, stressing that strict compliance with biosecurity measures remains crucial to protecting Meghalaya’s pig farming sector from further losses.