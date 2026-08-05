Meghalaya imposes prohibitory orders at Sohra tourist sites amid ownership dispute

The Meghalaya government has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, at several popular tourist destinations in Sohra Civil Sub-Division following an escalating dispute over their management, ownership and related issues.

The order, issued by Sohra Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mark A. Challam on August 4, said reports received from the police and other reliable sources indicated that the dispute concerning Weisawdong Falls, Dainthlen Falls, Mawasawa Falls and Arliang Riat View Point, involving the villages of Laitduh, Umlai, Mawphu and Laitlyndop under Hima Sohra, had assumed an aggressive nature.

According to the order, the administration apprehended that the dispute could lead to confrontation between the parties concerned, resulting in a breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquillity, inconvenience to tourists and visitors, and serious law and order problems within the jurisdiction of Sohra Civil Sub-Division.

Invoking powers under Section 163 of the BNSS, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate prohibited all tourist-related activities, including the entry of tourists and visitors, sightseeing, commercial tourism operations and any other tourism-related activities at the four locations and their adjoining approaches with immediate effect.

The order also barred the collection or demand of entry fees, parking charges, user fees or any other charges from tourists or visitors by any individual, group, village authority, organisation or any other person unless specifically authorised by the competent authority.

In addition, the administration prohibited the assembly of five or more persons, except personnel of the civil administration, police, armed forces, emergency services and other government officials performing official duties.

The carrying, possession or display of arms or weapons, including firearms, licensed or otherwise, swords, spears, bows and arrows, sticks, iron rods, catapults, explosives or any object capable of being used as a weapon, has also been banned, except by authorised government personnel acting in the lawful discharge of their duties.

The order stated that any person violating the prohibitory directions would be liable for action under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and other applicable laws.

Describing the matter as urgent, the administration said the order had been issued ex parte and would remain in force with immediate effect until further orders or until the prevailing situation warranted its withdrawal.