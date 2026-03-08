Meghalaya imposes prohibitory orders in West Garo Hills ahead of GHADC nomination filing

The district administration of Meghalaya has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in West Garo Hills ahead of the filing of nomination papers for the upcoming elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), officials said on Sunday, March 8.

The order was issued by District Magistrate Vibhor Aggarwal and will remain in force from 5 am on March 9 until the completion of the nomination process in the district.

Elections to the 29-member GHADC are scheduled to be held on April 10. The last date for filing nominations is March 16, while candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until March 17.

According to the district administration, the restrictions were imposed in view of the possibility of obstruction or intimidation of vehicles and disruption of normal public life during the nomination process. Authorities also expressed concern that such incidents could potentially lead to a breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity, causing injury to persons or damage to property.

Officials said that nomination papers will be filed, received and scrutinised in the offices of the respective Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers located within the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Tura.

Under the prohibitory order, obstruction of vehicular movement has been strictly banned. The order also prohibits individuals, groups or organisations from carrying or concealing lathis, sticks, stones, missiles, firearms or any other lethal weapons.

Additionally, the unlawful assembly of five or more persons aimed at creating obstruction has been prohibited. The administration has also barred any interference with the lawful functioning of shops, establishments and offices during the nomination period.

Authorities said the measures are aimed at ensuring a peaceful and orderly nomination process ahead of the crucial council elections in the Garo Hills region.