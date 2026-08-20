Meghalaya imposes restrictions on rallies, public gatherings in Shillong ahead of KSU protest

The East Khasi Hills District Administration has imposed prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, ahead of a proposed rally and sit-in demonstration by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on August 21.

According to an order issued by District Magistrate Abhilash Baranwal, IAS, the KSU is scheduled to hold a rally from its office at Jaiaw to Motphran, ending at Khyndailad, where a sit-in demonstration is proposed from 11 AM to 6 PM.

The administration said the proposed rally and demonstration could potentially lead to disturbance of public peace, obstruction of public movement, disruption of normal life, damage to public or private property and threats to human life.

Under the order, no person, group or organisation will be allowed to organise, hold or participate in any procession, rally, demonstration, public meeting or assembly without prior written permission from the district administration.

The order also prohibits gatherings of five or more persons intended to conduct protests, demonstrations, rallies or gatherings that could disturb public order or disrupt normal life.

The use of loudspeakers, megaphones, amplifiers or public address systems in public places has also been prohibited without prior permission.

The administration has further prohibited carrying arms, sticks, stones, rods or any other objects capable of causing injury or damage in connection with prohibited protests or gatherings.

The order warned that individuals, groups or organisations found disrupting normal life, obstructing public or government activities, enforcing shutdowns, damaging public or private property or committing acts affecting law and order could face criminal action under Section 223 of the BNSS, 2023, along with other applicable legal provisions.

The order was issued ex-parte, came into force with immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders.