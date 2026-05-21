Meghalaya imposes Section 163 at East Jaintia Hills DC office after protest turns tense

Authorities in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) within the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Khliehriat following a protest that allegedly disrupted official functioning.

The order, issued by District Magistrate Manish Kumar on May 20, stated that members and supporters of the JSU, JNC and villagers from the Daistong area staged a demonstration inside the Deputy Commissioner’s office campus.

According to the administration, protesters allegedly entered the office building during the agitation, creating tension and disturbance within the premises.

Officials said the situation affected the normal functioning of government offices and raised concerns over public peace and safety. The administration further noted that such incidents could lead to obstruction, public disturbance, law and order problems, and possible damage to government property.

Following the incident, the district magistrate prohibited the assembly of five or more persons within the boundary of the Deputy Commissioner’s office with immediate effect. The order has been enforced ex parte and will remain in force until further instructions are issued.

The notification also warned that anyone violating the order would face legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other relevant legal provisions.