PHE Minister Marcuise Marak has lodged a formal complaint with the police after discovering that unknown miscreants had created fake social media accounts under his name and demanded money from unsuspecting people. An FIR has been registered in the case, and police are investigating the matter.

According to Marak, his son, Tengrik M Sangma, lodged a complaint with the Sadar Police Station at Police Bazar in Shillong after discovering the fake accounts. Marak stated that the imposters had posed as him and contacted various people, duping them into sending money and personal information.

"I learnt from the police that these are the same guys who had duped people pretending to be the former Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh. The imposters had given different accounts to different people, claiming to be from Gurgaon, Assam, and even Leh Ladakh," said Marak.

Police are currently trying to track down the culprits, but their IP addresses are providing different locations, making it difficult to apprehend them.

Marak further revealed that some people had believed the imposters and even attempted to transfer money via GPay, but fortunately, the transfers were unsuccessful.

"They should be booked and arrested. There should be a trial because the police say that the main accused are doing these things to many people," said Marak.